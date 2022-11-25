Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.62

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.62 and traded as high as C$5.84. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 332,969 shares traded.

Journey Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.67. The firm has a market cap of C$328.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07.

About Journey Energy

(Get Rating)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.