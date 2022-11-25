Joystick (JOY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,703.33

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003310 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $110.13 million and $36,703.33 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,636.33 or 0.99994261 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010368 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006048 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022558 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00240279 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54747917 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $27,655.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

