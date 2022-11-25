Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $110.13 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00003336 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $110.13 million and approximately $36,703.32 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,504.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010316 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00235810 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54747917 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $27,655.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

