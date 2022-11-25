JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target to $7.00

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday.
Shares of BV opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.74 million, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BrightView has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.
About BrightView
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
