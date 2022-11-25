JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target to $7.00

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday.

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of BV opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.74 million, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BrightView has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

About BrightView

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BrightView by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in BrightView during the first quarter valued at $1,363,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 18.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BrightView by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in BrightView by 42.7% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

