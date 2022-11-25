JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Underweight

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE LU opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. Lufax has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth about $663,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 56.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth about $3,187,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

