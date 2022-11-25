JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

PSTG stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

