JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 766.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 155,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,797,000. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $136.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

