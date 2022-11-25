JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target to $14.00

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance
CCU stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.76. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
