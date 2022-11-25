JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $84.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

LGIH opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $160.59.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

About LGI Homes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.