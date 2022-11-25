JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their outperform rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,150 ($25.42) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($28.97) to GBX 2,700 ($31.93) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,854 ($33.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,504.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,497.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.46) per share. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,105.26%.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($33.11), for a total transaction of £1,124,956 ($1,330,206.93). In related news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 2,500 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($76,149.93). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($33.11), for a total value of £1,124,956 ($1,330,206.93).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

