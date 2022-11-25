JUMPN (JST) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,118.53 Billion

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. JUMPN has a total market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JUMPN

JUMPN was first traded on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

