JUNO (JUNO) Price Hits $1.83 on Major Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $117.04 million and approximately $284,697.09 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00011059 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JUNO has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,122,958 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

