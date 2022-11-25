Kalos Management Inc. Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.13. 36,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.