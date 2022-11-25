Kalos Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.99. 109,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.31. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.