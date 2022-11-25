Kalos Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 239,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,536,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $199.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

