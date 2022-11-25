Kalos Management Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 338,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,873,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Alphabet by 15.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,067,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.90.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 335,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,647,884. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.