Kalos Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.