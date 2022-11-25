Kalos Management Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.17. 222,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,161,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

