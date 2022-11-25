Kalos Management Inc. Sells 440 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.