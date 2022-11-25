Kalos Management Inc. Sells 902 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.33. 106,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,259. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.90. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

