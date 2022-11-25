KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 47,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,625. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $55.31.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,530,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 50,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 195,313 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.