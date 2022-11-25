Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,300 Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 183,517 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 202,008 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Stock Down 0.7 %

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $37.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.33%.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.