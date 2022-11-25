Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 161.1% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OXM opened at $114.64 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $95.01.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

