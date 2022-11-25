Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 14,393 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 530,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 25.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 7,590.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 374,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 31.8% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 43,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $20.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

