Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Kellogg by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 201,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,760 shares of company stock valued at $50,579,752. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Shares of K opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

