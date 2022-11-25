KeyCorp Boosts Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $50.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of CMC opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 967,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 121.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 655,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 683.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 633,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 120.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,924,000 after purchasing an additional 629,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

