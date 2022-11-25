KeyCorp Cuts Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target to $48.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

