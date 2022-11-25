KeyCorp Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $425.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $363.82.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $358.44 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $376.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.91.

Insider Activity

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.