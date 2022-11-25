Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

KWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($40.79) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($37.84) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

LON KWS opened at GBX 2,880 ($34.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,647.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,422.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,373.76. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($23.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,000 ($35.47).

Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Keywords Studios

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In other news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($28.62), for a total transaction of £758,573.20 ($896,976.71).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

