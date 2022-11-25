KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $785,361.14

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $785,361.14 and $177,182.66 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,559.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040546 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00238199 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000138 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,575,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,575,351 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,587,718.01600133. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00651764 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $153,682.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

