Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KIM opened at $22.63 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 237.84%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $1,051,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 61.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

