Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.76

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.76 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 56.62 ($0.67). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 57.78 ($0.68), with a volume of 4,054 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.75. The company has a market cap of £106.12 million and a PE ratio of 16.96.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

