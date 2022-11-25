Kirsty Roth Sells 969 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.10, for a total transaction of C$148,349.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at C$669,790.63.

Kirsty Roth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Kirsty Roth sold 1,150 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.30, for a total transaction of C$169,392.13.

Shares of TRI stock traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$155.94. 88,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,321. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$119.23 and a 12-month high of C$156.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$143.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$138.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

