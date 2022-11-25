KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

KLXE stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $18.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLX Energy Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $70,769.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,677 shares in the company, valued at $214,114.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $2,178,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 28.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 172,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 54.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.