Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.58. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 10,224 shares changing hands.
Koil Energy Solutions Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.
Koil Energy Solutions Company Profile
Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.
