Kokoswap 1-Day Volume Reaches $30,707.70 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $134.26 million and approximately $30,707.70 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00003155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

