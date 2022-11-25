Komodo (KMD) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and approximately $716,837.71 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00252641 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00089215 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00057617 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,883,800 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

