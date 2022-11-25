Komodo Price Tops $0.19 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001150 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $25.69 million and $815,874.62 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00251447 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00088648 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003132 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,882,970 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

