Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,741 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Imperial Oil worth $18,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $365,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,534,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,458,000 after acquiring an additional 188,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Imperial Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,081,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,289,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

