Korea Investment CORP Buys 36,230 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.
Shares of PRU stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
