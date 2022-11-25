Korea Investment CORP Has $19.34 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $19,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campion Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

