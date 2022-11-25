Korea Investment CORP Has $29.04 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,167 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $29,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $69.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

