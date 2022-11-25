Korea Investment CORP Sells 245,157 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,157 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.14% of Match Group worth $27,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Match Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Match Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $141.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

