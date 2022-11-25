Korea Investment CORP Sells 283,023 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 283,023 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $27,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 373,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after buying an additional 149,686 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 61,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

