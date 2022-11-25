Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $22,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $343.27 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $346.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Gartner

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total transaction of $433,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,524.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,633. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

