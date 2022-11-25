Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.62

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and traded as high as $48.77. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 5,175 shares.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93.
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.
