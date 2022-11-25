Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,979 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 401,684 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $25,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE:LVS opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

