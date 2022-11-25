Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. 92,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,184,740. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

