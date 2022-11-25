Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

