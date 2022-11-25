Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Leju stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $11.40.
About Leju
